|
Features
Current News
Analyses
Federal Laws
State Laws
Local Charter
Town By-Laws
Regulations
Reports
Events
Litigation
Letters
Opinions
Comments
Quotes
History
People
Places
Site Map
Webmaster
48217
Visitors
since
August 8, 1997
|
Welcome to BillericaNews
On-Line Information.
| BillericaNews
presents information about the Town of Billerica, Massachusetts. The
unalienable rights of life,
liberty and the pursuit of happiness are ensured with a broader knowledge
of our changing political landscape. BillericaNews provides access
to public records, analysis reports and commentary in the hope that
more people will become aware of local political processes and participate
with knowledge of recent official decisions that affect their daily
lives. This page is made possible by the 1st Amendment to the United
States Constitution with a
focus on Article V of the
Massachusetts Constitution where public officials are at all times
accountable to the people.
|
This page was last updated
on September 23, 2003. Suggestions welcomed.
Jump to the:
News Page
or the
Laws Page
We need a new Webmaster
Please e-mail us if you are interested.
Copyright (c) 2003 BillericaNews. All rights reserved.